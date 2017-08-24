Film ohne Grenzen

to Google Calendar - Film ohne Grenzen - 2017-09-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Film ohne Grenzen - 2017-09-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Film ohne Grenzen - 2017-09-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - Film ohne Grenzen - 2017-09-15 00:00:00

Bad Saarow Am Kurpark 1, 15526 Berlin

by

It’s not too late for a lake trip! Head to the shores of the idyllic Scharmützelsee in Bad Saarow for this international solidarity-themed film festival. It opens with the pre-premiere of Sally Hawkins’ vehicle Maudie.

Info
Bad Saarow Am Kurpark 1, 15526 Berlin View Map
to Google Calendar - Film ohne Grenzen - 2017-09-15 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Film ohne Grenzen - 2017-09-15 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Film ohne Grenzen - 2017-09-15 00:00:00 iCalendar - Film ohne Grenzen - 2017-09-15 00:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Tanz im August 2017

Berlin Events Calendar

Thursday

August 24, 2017

Friday

August 25, 2017

Saturday

August 26, 2017

Sunday

August 27, 2017

Monday

August 28, 2017

Tuesday

August 29, 2017

Wednesday

August 30, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said
Exberliner Xmas subscription