Cinematographer Julian A.Ch. Kernbach presents Via Carpatiam, directed by Klara Kochańska and Kasper Bajon. The feature film follows a middle-class Polish couple on their physical and spiritual trip across the Balkans, towards a refugee camp on the Macedonian-Greek border. In Polish with English subtitles.