Cinematographer Julian A.Ch. Kernbach presents his first feature film Ułaskawienie/Pardon (2018), directed by the acclaimed Jan Jakub Kolski, in which a couple journeys through Post War Poland – and the depths of the human soul – in an attempt to bury their son. In Polish with English subtitles.