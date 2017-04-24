The 12th edition of FilmPolska is a city-wide celebration, with a total of 76 films screening in 16 venues across town, from Bundesplatz Kino to Wolf in Neukölln.
Info
Bundesplatz-Kino Bundesplatz 14, 10715 Berlin View Map
Bundesplatz-Kino Bundesplatz 14, 10715 Berlin
The 12th edition of FilmPolska is a city-wide celebration, with a total of 76 films screening in 16 venues across town, from Bundesplatz Kino to Wolf in Neukölln.
Bundesplatz-Kino Bundesplatz 14, 10715 Berlin View Map
In cooperation with critic.de
Concerts & Live MusicKiezsalon: Stella Chiweshe & Greg Fox
-
Concerts & Live MusicDeftones
Concerts & Live MusicNaseer Shamma
Theater & DanceHappy Days
Concerts & Live MusicMario Batkovic
Concerts & Live MusicNurse With Wound
Dance Theater & DanceDuato | Shechter
-
Art & ExhibitionsLast Chance: August Sander
Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 7, 10178 Berlin
Lützowstraße 23, 10785 Berlin
Bernburger Straße 24-25, 10963 Berlin
Kantstrasse 148, 10623 Berlin
Linienstraße 126, 10115 Berlin
Bernburger Straße 31, 10963 Berlin
Große Hamburger Straße 17, 10115 Berlin
Adalbertraße 96, 10999 Berlin
Soldiner Straße 13 Berlin
Mohrenstraße 42, 10117 Berlin
Iomauna Media GmbH
That's it? This story has no substance, I was expecting a deeper analysis of the situation not jus
emile | My friend and Le Pen
The owner of this place is a complete nut job who threatens to sue people out of the blue. Happy to
Anon | Chez Ojan: Authentic Canadian
As one of them seemed to think he was cop and had to do some kind restraint on me. I can say BVG is
joe bentley | Screw the BVG!
The efficacy rate is close to 100% rather than just 90... quite a big difference.
Marius | Putting gays on the pill
If you were an expat in a foreign land, you would quickly find that English is used as a universal
Ace | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”