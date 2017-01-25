Final Girls Berlin

to Google Calendar - Final Girls Berlin - 2017-02-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Final Girls Berlin - 2017-02-23 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Final Girls Berlin - 2017-02-23 00:00:00 iCalendar - Final Girls Berlin - 2017-02-23 00:00:00

Z-BAR Bergstraße 2, 10115 Berlin

The first edition of this genre fest promises an eclectic, two-day binge of horror cinema written, directed and produced by women.

Info

Z-BAR Bergstraße 2, 10115 Berlin View Map

Film

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - Final Girls Berlin - 2017-02-23 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Final Girls Berlin - 2017-02-23 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Final Girls Berlin - 2017-02-23 00:00:00 iCalendar - Final Girls Berlin - 2017-02-23 00:00:00

Tags

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Wednesday

January 25, 2017

Thursday

January 26, 2017

Friday

January 27, 2017

Saturday

January 28, 2017

Sunday

January 29, 2017

Monday

January 30, 2017

Tuesday

January 31, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

goethe
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription