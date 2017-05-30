Final Girls Film Fest Berlin

Final Girls, the homegrown women in horror film fest that just debuted last February, is back for a second round with a full four days of films and workshops. From hilarious comedy Women Who Kill to motherhood nightmare Postpartum there's something for everyone – the boys should be taking note too.
Info
Moviemento Kottbusser Damm 22, 10967 Berlin View Map
Use code XP4F3C for ****50 EURO OFF****** for all language courses @ Lingoda.com. Learn English, Fr
Jenny | German in your pyjamas
I was at the fete de la musique last year and it's really one of the best events of Berlin during t
Tom | Fête de la Musique 2014
I can recommend Lingoda! U can use my promo code XP4F3C and get 50 euro discount for your first mo
Tim | German in your pyjamas
Had a similar awful experience.. 3 of us were traveling 2 stops from the hotel and we stopped to g
Sad experience | Screw the BVG!
Hey Hans-Torsten, just a quick note: 3sat of course is partly part of ARD and ZDF..
Susanne | Ask Hans-Torsten: Rundfunkbeitrag