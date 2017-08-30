FKA Twiggs (Bread & Butter)

Google Calendar - FKA Twiggs (Bread & Butter) - 2017-09-02 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - FKA Twiggs (Bread & Butter) - 2017-09-02 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - FKA Twiggs (Bread & Butter) - 2017-09-02 21:00:00 iCalendar - FKA Twiggs (Bread & Butter) - 2017-09-02 21:00:00

Arena/Badeschiff Eichenstraße 4, 12435 Berlin

by

The British singer floats over mesmerising, abstract soundscapes and – with that – hits a nerve at the moment. With nothing new since February 2016, we'll see if we're in for any surprises. Either way, get lost in her songs when she hits the stage at Berlin's Bread & Butter fashion fair.

Info
Arena/Badeschiff Eichenstraße 4, 12435 Berlin View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs
Google Calendar - FKA Twiggs (Bread & Butter) - 2017-09-02 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - FKA Twiggs (Bread & Butter) - 2017-09-02 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - FKA Twiggs (Bread & Butter) - 2017-09-02 21:00:00 iCalendar - FKA Twiggs (Bread & Butter) - 2017-09-02 21:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Tanz im August 2017

Berlin Events Calendar

Wednesday

August 30, 2017

Thursday

August 31, 2017

Friday

September 1, 2017

Saturday

September 2, 2017

Sunday

September 3, 2017

Monday

September 4, 2017

Tuesday

September 5, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said
Exberliner Xmas subscription