Forte: Toldi

Collegium Hungaricum Dorotheenstraße 12, 10117 Berlin

Award-winning Hungarian dance troupe Forte Company present an exhilarating performance of János Arany's famous epic Toldi in full and in its original language (with English surtitles). Includes introductory talk with Takács Ferenc. Free entry.

Collegium Hungaricum Dorotheenstraße 12, 10117 Berlin
November 15, 2017

November 16, 2017

November 17, 2017

November 18, 2017

November 19, 2017

November 20, 2017

