Foul-Up Label Night

Google Calendar - Foul-Up Label Night - 2017-02-25 23:59:00 Yahoo Calendar - Foul-Up Label Night - 2017-02-25 23:59:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Foul-Up Label Night - 2017-02-25 23:59:00 iCalendar - Foul-Up Label Night - 2017-02-25 23:59:00

Urban Spree Revaler Straße 99, 10245 Berlin

by

Foul-Up Records is organising a label night and is inviting no other than Toronto's Egyptrixx to play a live set of his hi-def abstract club sound. Further there's the Berlin debut for Copenhagen's Metalized Man and DJ sets by other label favourites like Ziúr and Beastie Respond.

Info

Urban Spree Revaler Straße 99, 10245 Berlin View Map

Concerts & Live Music, Parties & Clubs

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Foul-Up Label Night - 2017-02-25 23:59:00 Yahoo Calendar - Foul-Up Label Night - 2017-02-25 23:59:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Foul-Up Label Night - 2017-02-25 23:59:00 iCalendar - Foul-Up Label Night - 2017-02-25 23:59:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Saturday

February 25, 2017

Sunday

February 26, 2017

Monday

February 27, 2017

Tuesday

February 28, 2017

Wednesday

March 1, 2017

Thursday

March 2, 2017

Friday

March 3, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

hellofresh
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription