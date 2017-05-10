FRACTO Experimental Film Festival

New annual experimental film festival FRACTO has arrived in the Hauptstadt – bringing a highly selective two-day programme of premieres (42 German and international works culled from 800 submissions) alongside a series of moderated discussions from the filmmakers themselves.
Info
ACUD Macht Neu Veteranenstraße 21, 10119 Berlin View Map
please enable javascript to view
I guess this one: https://www.buzzfeed.com/ryanhatesthis/heres-how-far-right-trolls-are-spreading-h
Sad Sausage | My Macron hangover
Careful when you use "we" instead of "I".
Delphine | My Macron hangover
So bleibt nur eine Wiedergabe der in Schönsprech verpackten Hetze übrig. Schade.
Christian Knuth | The family fundamentalist: Beatrix von Storch
Berlin is a city of impressive contrasts. It is a forerunner in terms of sustainable development, o
TheGreenpick | Vegan Berlin: The 24-hour guide
It's called Grunewald.
Z | Seymour Gris: The revolution is a joke