FRACTO Experimental Film Festival

to Google Calendar - FRACTO Experimental Film Festival - 2017-05-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - FRACTO Experimental Film Festival - 2017-05-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - FRACTO Experimental Film Festival - 2017-05-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - FRACTO Experimental Film Festival - 2017-05-20 00:00:00

ACUD Macht Neu Veteranenstraße 21, 10119 Berlin

by

New annual experimental film festival FRACTO has arrived in the Hauptstadt – bringing a highly selective two-day programme of premieres (42 German and international works culled from 800 submissions) alongside a series of moderated discussions from the filmmakers themselves.

Info

ACUD Macht Neu Veteranenstraße 21, 10119 Berlin View Map

Film

Visit Event Website

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - FRACTO Experimental Film Festival - 2017-05-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - FRACTO Experimental Film Festival - 2017-05-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - FRACTO Experimental Film Festival - 2017-05-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - FRACTO Experimental Film Festival - 2017-05-20 00:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Wednesday

May 10, 2017

Thursday

May 11, 2017

Friday

May 12, 2017

Saturday

May 13, 2017

Sunday

May 14, 2017

Monday

May 15, 2017

Tuesday

May 16, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription