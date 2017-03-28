Fracto Meets Occulto

A film and performance night featuring experimental visuals and music. The evening starts off with Ken Jacobs' much praised 1955 short "Orchard Street" and Uli M. Schueppel's N I H I L. Screenings are followed by live and improvised performances by Giuseppe Boccassini & Valerio Cosi and Everest Magma.
Info
ACUD Macht Neu Veteranenstraße 21, 10119 Berlin View Map
