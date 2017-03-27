Free! Music Festival

No, Free! Music isn’t free. The title of HKW’s first music festival since its February reopening comes from music’s liberating impact in times of social and political unrest, as well as its breaking of formal constraints and compositional boundaries. Its programme of experimental, jazz and world music is unified only by a central question: “How free can music be?” (That’d be €13 per night, or €30 for all concerts).
Info
Haus der Kulturen der Welt John-Foster-Dulles-Allee 10, 10557 Berlin View Map
They're not exactly providing an important service that will impact your health and life quality lo
chillersjoy | RANT! “Sorry, no German!”
Eh the world's already overpopulated, i say kill all the annoying little bastards
jeffery mays | Amok Mama: Why you hate kids
Ver\y Nice Post, Looking forward to share it. Thanks.
Alex | Penthouse dreams
I am an Australian born since the war. My father and two uncles were in Australian uniform during t
An Australian view | Terror from the sky
Germans are profoundly racist and the worst part is that most of them do it in a passive aggressive
Georgia | Amok Mama: Being racist to Germans