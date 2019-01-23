Opening: From Arts and Crafts to Bauhaus. Art and Design – A New Unity

Bröhan Museum Schloßstraße 1, 14059 Berlin

Georg Muche PICTURE WITH THE GRID MOTOR IN THE CENTER 1919, Oil on canvas, Staatliche Museen zu Berlin - Prussian Cultural Heritage (SMB) New National Gallery © bpk / Nationalgalerie, SMB / Jörg P. Anders

Charles Rennie Mackintosh HIGH CHAIRS LEHNER-LATTE 1903 (draft), 1903/05 (execution)

Gerrit Thomas Rietveld TOY WHEELBARROW around 1920, Wood, colored, Badisches Landesmuseum Karlsruhe © VG Bild-Kunst, Bonn 2018

Based on 300 highlights – from furniture, graphic design and metal art to ceramics and paintings – this exhibition addresses the history of the Bauhaus on the occasion of its 100th anniversary. 

