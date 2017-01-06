From Iran to France – Short films by Reza Serkanian

Google Calendar - From Iran to France – Short films by Reza Serkanian - 2017-01-25 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - From Iran to France – Short films by Reza Serkanian - 2017-01-25 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - From Iran to France – Short films by Reza Serkanian - 2017-01-25 20:00:00 iCalendar - From Iran to France – Short films by Reza Serkanian - 2017-01-25 20:00:00

Lichtblick Kino Kastanienallee 77, 10435 Berlin

by

An evening of shorts by the France-based Iranian filmmaker, covering his work from impressionist experiments to stories chronicling every-day life in the French capital. All films screened with English subs.

Info

Lichtblick Kino Kastanienallee 77, 10435 Berlin View Map

Film

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - From Iran to France – Short films by Reza Serkanian - 2017-01-25 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - From Iran to France – Short films by Reza Serkanian - 2017-01-25 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - From Iran to France – Short films by Reza Serkanian - 2017-01-25 20:00:00 iCalendar - From Iran to France – Short films by Reza Serkanian - 2017-01-25 20:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Saturday

January 7, 2017

Sunday

January 8, 2017

Monday

January 9, 2017

Tuesday

January 10, 2017

Wednesday

January 11, 2017

Thursday

January 12, 2017

Friday

January 13, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

goethe
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription