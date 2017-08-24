G&T Festival

Google Calendar - G&T Festival - 2017-09-01 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - G&T Festival - 2017-09-01 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - G&T Festival - 2017-09-01 18:00:00 iCalendar - G&T Festival - 2017-09-01 18:00:00

Factory Berlin Rheinsberger Straße 76/77, 10115 Berlin

by

A gin and tonic festival. Need we say more? Over 50 varieties of gin from around the world, available to sample and buy whilst learning about how to make your own 'bathtub gin' and taking in a cocktail class. Plus food and live music, cheers!

Info
Factory Berlin Rheinsberger Straße 76/77, 10115 Berlin View Map
Food & Drink
Google Calendar - G&T Festival - 2017-09-01 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - G&T Festival - 2017-09-01 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - G&T Festival - 2017-09-01 18:00:00 iCalendar - G&T Festival - 2017-09-01 18:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Tanz im August 2017

Berlin Events Calendar

Thursday

August 24, 2017

Friday

August 25, 2017

Saturday

August 26, 2017

Sunday

August 27, 2017

Monday

August 28, 2017

Tuesday

August 29, 2017

Wednesday

August 30, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said
Exberliner Xmas subscription