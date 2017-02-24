Gabriele Münter Prize

Akademie der Künste, Hanseatenweg site Hanseatenweg 10, 10557 Berlin

This year, the prestigious award for female artists over 40 goes to Munich based Beate Passow, known for her political, surveillance themed collages and installations. Head to AdK tonight to celebrate or catch her exhibition through Apr 17.

Akademie der Künste, Hanseatenweg site Hanseatenweg 10, 10557 Berlin

