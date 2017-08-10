Gallery Opening at Space 22

Space 22 Immanuelkirchstraße 22, 10405 Berlin

Start off your Saturday night with live music and hors d'oeuvres at a classy gallery opening at Space 22! The exhibition, hosted by MO Gallery, looks at the intersection of art and design and features photography, furniture, and painting.

Info
Space 22 Immanuelkirchstraße 22, 10405 Berlin
Art & Exhibitions
