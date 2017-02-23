Gato Preto

Yaam An der Schillingbrücke 3, 10243 Berlin

With their hybrid of Afro-futurism, kuduro, baile funk and breakbeat, Gato Preto have moved beyond being an insider’s tip. Go and shake your ass to their tour de force of a stage show at Yaam.

Yaam An der Schillingbrücke 3, 10243 Berlin

