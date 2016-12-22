Gegen 666th Birthday

Google Calendar - Gegen 666th Birthday - 2017-01-06 23:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gegen 666th Birthday - 2017-01-06 23:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gegen 666th Birthday - 2017-01-06 23:00:00 iCalendar - Gegen 666th Birthday - 2017-01-06 23:00:00

KitKatClub Köpenicker Straße 76, 10179 Berlin

by

The legendary queer party series celebrates its sixth birthday. Combining dark musical offerings with an open, anything-goes atmosphere, it’s emblematic of that all-inclusive Berlin spirit (if you can make it past the door, that is).

Info

KitKatClub Köpenicker Straße 76, 10179 Berlin View Map

Parties & Clubs

Visit Event Website

Google Calendar - Gegen 666th Birthday - 2017-01-06 23:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Gegen 666th Birthday - 2017-01-06 23:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Gegen 666th Birthday - 2017-01-06 23:00:00 iCalendar - Gegen 666th Birthday - 2017-01-06 23:00:00

Tags

by

Agora Rollberg

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Friday

December 23, 2016

Saturday

December 24, 2016

Sunday

December 25, 2016

Monday

December 26, 2016

Tuesday

December 27, 2016

Wednesday

December 28, 2016

Thursday

December 29, 2016

Search Events Submit Yours

goethe
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription