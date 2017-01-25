Gerhard Richter

At time of print, there was very little info available about this show at Edition Block, but given the title Kanarische Landschaften. Frühe Druckgrafik, it’s safe to assume we’re looking at his Canary Landscapes from 1971, along with some early prints. Perhaps not the iconic Richter work you’re used to, but at least you can say you were a fan of the early stuff.
Info
Edition Block Heidestraße 52, 10557 Berlin View Map
