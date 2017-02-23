Gertrud Stein

Hangar 49 Holzmarktstraße 15-18, 10179 Berlin

The Swiss miss who brought us the hilarious new wave Schlager cover “Tanze Samba mit mir” in 2009 plays Hangar 49 with Berlin’s An:idea.

Hangar 49 Holzmarktstraße 15-18, 10179 Berlin

