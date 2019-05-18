Ghost Town

Four bands, four former venues. Celebrate the ghosts of Friedrichshain-Kreuzberg's musical past today. A moving van becomes a mobile stage with good music, insights into the past and maybe a face or two from clubland's past. Free and outside and soon.

15:00 Chuckamuck in front of the former Trash, Oranienplatz

17:00 Stanley Brinks & Freschard in front of the former Jonny Knüppel, Schleusenufer

19:00 Party Fears in front of the new Lovelite, Simplonstraße 38

21:00 Transformers in front of the former Antje Öklesund, Rigaerstraße 41