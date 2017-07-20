Francis Lee's astonishing Yorkshire Dales-set gay romance is the Exberliner favourite out of this weekend's Berlinale summer line up.
God's Own Country
Freiluftkino Friedrichshain Ernst-Zinna-Weg, In Volkspark Friedrichshain, 10407 Berlin
Freiluftkino Friedrichshain Ernst-Zinna-Weg, In Volkspark Friedrichshain, 10407 Berlin
Francis Lee's astonishing Yorkshire Dales-set gay romance is the Exberliner favourite out of this weekend's Berlinale summer line up.
In cooperation with critic.de
Politics & ActivismCSD Demonstration
Concerts & Live Music Parties & Clubs3'Hi x Lit City Trax
-
Concerts & Live Music Parties & Clubs3'Hi x Lit City Trax
-
Parties & ClubsThe House of Red Doors: Midsummer Dreams
-
Reuterstraße 59, 12047 Berlin
Herrfurthstraße 8, 12049 Berlin
Gabriel-Max-Straße 3, 10245 Berlin
Lützowstraße 23, 10785 Berlin
Berlin
An der Spandauer Brücke 11, 10178 Berlin
Rosa-Luxemburg-Straße 7, 10178 Berlin
Fredericia Str. 12, 14050 Berlin
Reichenberger Straße 122, 10999 Berlin
Linienstraße 75, 10119 Berlin
Iomauna Media GmbH
I could recommend Sprachart Berlin. There were 9 students in my class, and our teacher was making s
Birgit | Back to Schule
One would think you would ask the Israelis presenting their country and support the fight for equal
En | Wladek Flakin: Pinkwashing at Pride
But this year, after a huge progress, they had their first parade in Beer Sheva, and the mayor hims
Dan | Wladek Flakin: Pinkwashing at Pride
... we are just tired of inconsiderate people thinking that they have the right to infringe on ever
Jayare | Amok Mama: Why you hate kids
Hey, the adress is NOT "Beilsteiner Str. 51" but "Zur Alten Börse 59". Please change.
Peter | Alte Börse Marzahn