Good to Talk

to Google Calendar - Good to Talk - 2017-09-08 23:59:00 Yahoo Calendar - Good to Talk - 2017-09-08 23:59:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Good to Talk - 2017-09-08 23:59:00 iCalendar - Good to Talk - 2017-09-08 23:59:00

Kantine am Berghain Rüdersdorfer Straße 70, 10243 Berlin

by

In the run-up to Art Week, a who’s who of gallerists, artists, politicians and performers gather at Berghain’s less exclusive adjunct to talk, sing, argue, lecture and soliloquise about art for 46 hours straight.

Info
Kantine am Berghain Rüdersdorfer Straße 70, 10243 Berlin View Map
Talks & Readings
to Google Calendar - Good to Talk - 2017-09-08 23:59:00 Yahoo Calendar - Good to Talk - 2017-09-08 23:59:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Good to Talk - 2017-09-08 23:59:00 iCalendar - Good to Talk - 2017-09-08 23:59:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Tanz im August 2017

Berlin Events Calendar

Thursday

August 24, 2017

Friday

August 25, 2017

Saturday

August 26, 2017

Sunday

August 27, 2017

Monday

August 28, 2017

Tuesday

August 29, 2017

Wednesday

August 30, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said
Exberliner Xmas subscription