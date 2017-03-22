Gritty Glamour: A Queer Intervention

Gritty Glamour is back! Albeit with a bit of a change in line up, Mad Kate replacing Black Cracker. Whisking us backstage of a Kreuzberg club, four performers ruminate on identity, sex, and the process of building a community after diasporic events.
Info
Ballhaus Naunynstraße Naunynstraße 27, 10997 Berlin View Map
Eh the world's already overpopulated, i say kill all the annoying little bastards
jeffery mays | Amok Mama: Why you hate kids
Ver\y Nice Post, Looking forward to share it. Thanks.
Alex | Penthouse dreams
I am an Australian born since the war. My father and two uncles were in Australian uniform during t
An Australian view | Terror from the sky
Germans are profoundly racist and the worst part is that most of them do it in a passive aggressive
Georgia | Amok Mama: Being racist to Germans
I know that maybe the Schöneberger PIZZA LUNA (Marthin-Luther-Str/Motzstr.) doesn't bring Polish Pi
Artur Jedyński | Pierogis in Berlin