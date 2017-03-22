Gritty Glamour: A Queer Intervention

Ballhaus Naunynstraße Naunynstraße 27, 10997 Berlin

Gritty Glamour is back! Albeit with a bit of a change in line up, Mad Kate replacing Black Cracker. Whisking us backstage of a Kreuzberg club, four performers ruminate on identity, sex, and the process of building a community after diasporic events.

Ballhaus Naunynstraße Naunynstraße 27, 10997 Berlin

