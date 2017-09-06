GSBTB’s Extra Special Election Team Up

Sharehaus Refugio Lenaustraße 2-4, 12047 Berlin

Give Something Back To Berlin has invited politicians from the CDU, SPD, Green Party and Die Linke to come and meet a fraction of the eight million (you!) with migration backgrounds who're not eligible to vote on the Sep 24.

Info
Sharehaus Refugio Lenaustraße 2-4, 12047 Berlin
Politics & Activism
