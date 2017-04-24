Jazz purists steer clear of Berlin jazz institution Quasimodo, which thanks to a March booking changeover is being infiltrated by an increasing number of decidedly non-jazzy interlopers. This month, it’s art rock icons Half Japanese, who will hit the stage with 16th studio album Hear the Lions Roar and all the disregard for tuned guitars they can muster.
Info
Quasimodo Kantstrasse 12a, 10623 Berlin View Map
