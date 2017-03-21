Health for Expats in Germany

St. George's Anglican Church Preußenallee 17-19, 14052 Berlin

by

Caught the health bug from our March issue? Find out more about public vs. private health insurance, patient rights and empowerment and more from a specifically expat point of view at this event by The American Women's Club of Berlin. RSVP requested.

St. George's Anglican Church Preußenallee 17-19, 14052 Berlin View Map

Health & Wellness

by

ronewa

