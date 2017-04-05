Hello Useless – For W and Friends

HAU 2 Hallesches Ufer 32, 10963 Berlin

Munich Kammerspiele alumni Benny Claessens comes to HAU with a conceptual solo performance, honing in on the connection between himself and the audience in an effort to appreciate moments for themselves, devoid of their possible meanings.

HAU 2 Hallesches Ufer 32, 10963 Berlin

Theater & Dance

