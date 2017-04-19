Heroine Club feat. Liste Noire

Bassy Club Schönhauser Allee 176, 10119 Berlin

Berlin’s sexiest indie-rock-wave-music party Heroine Club is back, this time with Liste Noire as the live act! Liste Noire is a Berlin-based French-Swedish trio featuring members of Velvet Condom, playing what they call “Disco Noir”. The band released their debut EP Afire Afire in 2015, since followed by the full-length album Brace. For hot feet before and after the concert, DJ Damon Zurawski and DJ Disorder will bring you the best music on vinyl from the 1960s-1980s. Put on some eyeliner and your dancing shoes; this Heroine Club will be a dreamy, sexy, dark disco night! The hot shot-girls La Rubinia & Ivi Geist will serve free shots sponsored by Mampe Berlin to get you in the party mood. Don’t forget to dress up!

Apr 21, 21:00, Bassy Club, Prenzlauer Berg, €10 entrance

