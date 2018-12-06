Heroines of Sound #5

HAU 2 Hallesches Ufer 32, 10963 Berlin

This year’s iteration of the all-female electro fest at HAU2 comprises an eclectic concert and panel programme from Gudrun Gut to tributes to video artist Mary Ellen Bute with a main focus on all things audiovisual.

HAU 2 Hallesches Ufer 32, 10963 Berlin View Map
