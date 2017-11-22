Hippie New Year

to Google Calendar - Hippie New Year - 2017-12-31 23:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hippie New Year - 2017-12-31 23:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hippie New Year - 2017-12-31 23:00:00 iCalendar - Hippie New Year - 2017-12-31 23:00:00

Ritter Butzke Ritter Straße 24, 10969 Berlin

Back in Kreuzberg proper, Ritter Butzke invites you to its annual Hippie New Year with a lineup led by Hamburg house aficionado Stimming.

Info
Ritter Butzke Ritter Straße 24, 10969 Berlin View Map
Parties & Clubs
to Google Calendar - Hippie New Year - 2017-12-31 23:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Hippie New Year - 2017-12-31 23:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Hippie New Year - 2017-12-31 23:00:00 iCalendar - Hippie New Year - 2017-12-31 23:00:00

Tags

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Thursday

November 23, 2017

Friday

November 24, 2017

  • Concerts & Live Music Parties & Clubs

    -

    Schwuz

Saturday

November 25, 2017

  • Concerts & Live Music Parties & Clubs

    -

    Schwuz

Sunday

November 26, 2017

Monday

November 27, 2017

Tuesday

November 28, 2017

Wednesday

November 29, 2017

Search Events

Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said
buchmesse 2017