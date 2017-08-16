Hoemies Vol. 3 Summer Special

Humboldthain Club Hochstraße 46, 13357 Berlin

Hoe_mies, a group that organizes events for women* and non-binary and trans people, is bringing together barbecue and hip hop for one last summer fling. The event features live music from Dutch rap duo Junglebae, followed by a club night.

Humboldthain Club Hochstraße 46, 13357 Berlin
