Holiday in Mitte

Eschschloraque Rosenthaler Straße 39, 10178 Berlin

Take an underground holiday at one of Mitte's last indie haunts. On tap is virtuoso guitarist The Shredder and legendary queen of glam Anita Drink, who will get you moving with punk rock hits from their Eat Lipstick collaboration, alongside the NeoBurlesque queen Clea Cutthroat, here to present the video debut of her new NYC band Hot Pink Satan.

Eschschloraque Rosenthaler Straße 39, 10178 Berlin

