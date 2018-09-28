HVOB Clubtour

To celebrate the release of their latest EP ERASER/ZINC, featuring two new tracks and their remixes, duo Anna Müller and Paul Wallner will play an exclusive set at Watergate as part of their tour across Europe.
Info
Parties & Clubs
Watergate Falckensteinstraße 49, 10997 Berlin
To celebrate the release of their latest EP ERASER/ZINC, featuring two new tracks and their remixes, duo Anna Müller and Paul Wallner will play an exclusive set at Watergate as part of their tour across Europe.
Iomauna Media GmbH