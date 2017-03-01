Ich Bin Ein(e) Berliner(in)

SO36 Oranienstraße 190, 10999 Berlin

Rock International Women’s Day retroactively with this lady-only showcase featuring underground icon Marianne Enzensberger (Slow Boat To China), an album release from Mary Ocher and more.

SO36 Oranienstraße 190, 10999 Berlin

