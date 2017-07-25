Ich Bin Eine Berlinerin

SO36 Oranienstraße 190, 10999 Berlin

The next Ich Bin Ein Berliner party is just around the corner! A wild, opulent, and femme-friendly night on the legendary SO36 stage in Kreuzberg – what more can you ask for? Featuring Pilocka Krach, Shirley Holmes, The Black Cheetahs, and more!

Info
SO36 Oranienstraße 190, 10999 Berlin
Concerts & Live Music, Parties & Clubs
