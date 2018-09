× 1 of 3 Expand × 2 of 3 Expand × 3 of 3 Expand Micki Weinberg Prev Next

A festival kick-off with a spiritual touch: The Israeli-German Festival’s own immersive Shabbat experience with dinner, massage and party open end, devised by Micki Weinberg and SHIUR. The ID Festival presents the Next Generation: New artists, new formats and new thoughts on the topic Israel-Germany (Oct 12-18)