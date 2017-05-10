The Idiot (w/ German subtitles)

Google Calendar - The Idiot (w/ German subtitles) - 2017-06-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Idiot (w/ German subtitles) - 2017-06-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Idiot (w/ German subtitles) - 2017-06-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Idiot (w/ German subtitles) - 2017-06-16 19:00:00

Russisches Haus der Wissenschaft und Kultur Friedrichstraße 176-179, 10117 Berlin

by

Moscow's Meyerhold Theatre Centre award-winning collective Sketches in Space brings to Berlin their striking adaptation of Fyodor Dostoevsky’s novel, The Idiot (in Russian, w/ German surtitles) – which depicts the struggle of four protagonists against their own passions and ambitions.   

Info

Russisches Haus der Wissenschaft und Kultur Friedrichstraße 176-179, 10117 Berlin View Map

Theater & Dance

Google Calendar - The Idiot (w/ German subtitles) - 2017-06-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Idiot (w/ German subtitles) - 2017-06-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Idiot (w/ German subtitles) - 2017-06-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Idiot (w/ German subtitles) - 2017-06-16 19:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Wednesday

May 10, 2017

Thursday

May 11, 2017

Friday

May 12, 2017

Saturday

May 13, 2017

Sunday

May 14, 2017

Monday

May 15, 2017

Tuesday

May 16, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription