ILB: Amanda Lee Koe

Google Calendar - ILB: Amanda Lee Koe - 2017-09-13 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ILB: Amanda Lee Koe - 2017-09-13 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ILB: Amanda Lee Koe - 2017-09-13 21:00:00 iCalendar - ILB: Amanda Lee Koe - 2017-09-13 21:00:00

Haus der Berliner Festspiele Schaperstraße 24, 10719 Berlin

by

Singaporean Amanda Lee Koe’s collection of short stories Ministry of Moral Panic are flakily irreverent revelations of the long-term effects of subjugation

Info
Haus der Berliner Festspiele Schaperstraße 24, 10719 Berlin View Map
Talks & Readings
Google Calendar - ILB: Amanda Lee Koe - 2017-09-13 21:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ILB: Amanda Lee Koe - 2017-09-13 21:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ILB: Amanda Lee Koe - 2017-09-13 21:00:00 iCalendar - ILB: Amanda Lee Koe - 2017-09-13 21:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Friday

September 8, 2017

Saturday

September 9, 2017

  • Concerts & Live Music Parties & Clubs

    Funkhaus

Sunday

September 10, 2017

Monday

September 11, 2017

Tuesday

September 12, 2017

Wednesday

September 13, 2017

Thursday

September 14, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said
Exberliner Xmas subscription