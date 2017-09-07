ILB: Arundhati Roy Reading

Haus der Berliner Festspiele Schaperstraße 24, 10719 Berlin

Since writing her Booker Prize-winning debut work 20 years ago, Indian writer Arundhati Roy’s outspokenness on behalf of the environment and Kashmiri independence has kept her in the public eye. These causes and the fight against Hindu nationalism are strands that Roy weaves together as a sprawling tapestry of cross gender,cross-caste narratives in her long-awaited second novel The Ministry of Utmost Happiness.

Haus der Berliner Festspiele Schaperstraße 24, 10719 Berlin
