ILB: Edna O'Brien

Haus der Berliner Festspiele Schaperstraße 24, 10719 Berlin

This year’s fame-name is 86-year-old Edna O’Brien reading from her latest novel The Little Red Chairs, in which she applies her wry observational skills to the arrival of a (fictive) Balkan war criminal in a rural Irish community.

Haus der Berliner Festspiele Schaperstraße 24, 10719 Berlin View Map
