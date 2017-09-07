ILB: Graphic Novel Day, opened by Ulli Lust

Google Calendar - ILB: Graphic Novel Day, opened by Ulli Lust - 2017-09-10 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ILB: Graphic Novel Day, opened by Ulli Lust - 2017-09-10 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ILB: Graphic Novel Day, opened by Ulli Lust - 2017-09-10 10:00:00 iCalendar - ILB: Graphic Novel Day, opened by Ulli Lust - 2017-09-10 10:00:00

Haus der Berliner Festspiele Schaperstraße 24, 10719 Berlin

by

For a “lusty” look at politico-sexual identity, Exberliner resident cartoonist Ulli Lust opens this year’s Graphic Novel Day on Sep 10 presenting Wie ich versuchte, ein guter Mensch zu sein, the autobiographical sequel to her prize-winning debut.

Info
Haus der Berliner Festspiele Schaperstraße 24, 10719 Berlin View Map
Talks & Readings
Google Calendar - ILB: Graphic Novel Day, opened by Ulli Lust - 2017-09-10 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ILB: Graphic Novel Day, opened by Ulli Lust - 2017-09-10 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ILB: Graphic Novel Day, opened by Ulli Lust - 2017-09-10 10:00:00 iCalendar - ILB: Graphic Novel Day, opened by Ulli Lust - 2017-09-10 10:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Tanz im August 2017

Berlin Events Calendar

Thursday

September 7, 2017

Friday

September 8, 2017

Saturday

September 9, 2017

  • Concerts & Live Music Parties & Clubs

    Funkhaus

Sunday

September 10, 2017

Monday

September 11, 2017

Tuesday

September 12, 2017

Wednesday

September 13, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said
Exberliner Xmas subscription