ILB: Hari Kunzru Book Launch

Haus der Berliner Festspiele Schaperstraße 24, 10719 Berlin

British-Indian novelist Hari Kunzru’s fifth novel White Tears explores culture theft as two white record collectors in contemporary New York manipulate and appropriate black musical traditions.

