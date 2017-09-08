ILB: Norman Ohler Book Launch

Haus der Berliner Festspiele Schaperstraße 24, 10719 Berlin

German journalist Norman Ohler caused an international ruckus with Blitzed, his analysis of drug use in the Third Reich. Cleverly changing gear, his latest work is a novel, Die Gleichungdes Lebens, which packs a migrant narrative (Frederick the Great’s plans to settle refugees on flood-liable land to the east of Berlin) into thriller form. 

Haus der Berliner Festspiele Schaperstraße 24, 10719 Berlin
In cooperation with critic.de

