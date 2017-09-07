From Indonesia, Okky Madasari’s Bound is an all-too-rare example of a non-English language original that’s made it to translation. Its singular approach to the universal issue of personal freedom under societal strictures heralds a fresh, uncompromising female Muslim voice.
ILB: Okky Madasari Book Launch
Haus der Berliner Festspiele Schaperstraße 24, 10719 Berlin
In cooperation with critic.de
Thursday
-
Politics & ActivismGSBTB’s Extra Special Election Team Up
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & FairsVogue Fashion Night Out
-
Talks & ReadingsILB: Arundhati Roy Reading
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & FairsOrchestra MusicAeterna (Musikfest)
Friday
-
Talks & ReadingsILB: Namita Ghokale Book Launch
-
Talks & ReadingsILB: Xiaolu Guo Book Launch
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live MusicLollapalooza Berlin
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Parties & ClubsHoffest in Haus Schwarzenberg
-
Concerts & Live MusicEnsemble Musikfabrik: Orpheus & Odysseus & Molly Bloom
-
Concerts & Live Music Film100 Years Metropolis (w/ Live Orchestra)
-
Talks & ReadingsILB: Mohsin Hamid Book Launch
-
Talks & ReadingsILB: Maaza Mengiste Reading
Sunday
-
Leisure & RecreationDay of Open Monuments
-
Talks & ReadingsILB: Graphic Novel Day, opened by Ulli Lust
-
MarketsOld Fleas Vintage Market
-
-
Dance Outdoor Theater & DanceVolksbühne reopens! Fous de Danse
-
Talks & ReadingsMonth of Contemporary Music: Artist Talk
-
Food & DrinkSeafood Sundays
-
Concerts & Live Music Film Talks & ReadingsIsang Yun: 100 years
-
Meeting Politics & Activism WorkshopsTheses for the Future
-
Concerts & Live MusicLollapalooza Berlin
-
Monday
-
Talks & ReadingsILB: Okky Madasari Book Launch
-
Art & Exhibitions Talks & ReadingsBook launch: A Field Guide to the Snowden Files
-
Talks & ReadingsILB: Petina Gappah
-
Talks & ReadingsILB: Stefan Hertmans Reading
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Politics & ActivismSignals - An Exhibition of the Snowden Files in Art, Media and Archives
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Film Talks & ReadingsIsang Yun: 100 years
-
Concerts & Live MusicSisters of Mercy
-
Wednesday
-
Art & ExhibitionsOPENING! Harun Farocki: A Retrospective
-
Art & Exhibitions Festivals & FairsBerlin Art Week
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicClara Schumann
-
Theater & DanceMagdalena International Festival of the Oppressed
-
Art & ExhibitionsOPENING! Willem de Rooij: Whiteout
-
Theater & DanceFuck the Facts
-
Concerts & Live MusicJon Kenzie
-
Art & Exhibitions Politics & ActivismSignals - An Exhibition of the Snowden Files in Art, Media and Archives
-
Interestingly, FSV Adolf Koch didn't die or merge with another club. They found new members and est
BerlinNaturist | The great cover-up: Is FKK dying out?
Learn the German language or get the frak outta here. It's as simple as that when you want to live
Max | Seymour Gris: Too much English in Berlin, Herr Spahn?
Yea, let's just close Tegel and frak up Schönefeld and its inhabitants even more, right?! Oh look,
Max | Seymour Gris: Tegel's gotta close!
Well, that's rather dismissive and glib, isn't it, Hans? This is probably more interesting than mor
Seymour | Tanz im August: O bella ciao, bella ciao
And to think people say there are too many vacuous people in Berlin with nothing to do.
Hans Orff | Tanz im August: O bella ciao, bella ciao