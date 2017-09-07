Following the success of his docu-fictive novel Oorlog en Terpentijn (War and Turpentine), named one of the 10 best books of 2016 by the New York Times, Flemish writer Stefan Hertmans has produced something equally distinct in De Bekeerlinge. An English translation is in the pipeline but if you want a head-start, catch Hertmans presenting the German translation Die Fremde.
ILB: Stefan Hertmans Reading
Haus der Berliner Festspiele Schaperstraße 24, 10719 Berlin
In cooperation with critic.de
Thursday
-
Politics & ActivismGSBTB’s Extra Special Election Team Up
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & FairsVogue Fashion Night Out
-
Talks & ReadingsILB: Arundhati Roy Reading
-
Concerts & Live Music Festivals & FairsOrchestra MusicAeterna (Musikfest)
Friday
-
Talks & ReadingsILB: Namita Ghokale Book Launch
-
Talks & ReadingsILB: Xiaolu Guo Book Launch
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live MusicLollapalooza Berlin
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Parties & ClubsHoffest in Haus Schwarzenberg
-
Concerts & Live MusicEnsemble Musikfabrik: Orpheus & Odysseus & Molly Bloom
-
Concerts & Live Music Film100 Years Metropolis (w/ Live Orchestra)
-
Talks & ReadingsILB: Mohsin Hamid Book Launch
-
Talks & ReadingsILB: Maaza Mengiste Reading
Sunday
-
Leisure & RecreationDay of Open Monuments
-
Talks & ReadingsILB: Graphic Novel Day, opened by Ulli Lust
-
MarketsOld Fleas Vintage Market
-
-
Dance Outdoor Theater & DanceVolksbühne reopens! Fous de Danse
-
Talks & ReadingsMonth of Contemporary Music: Artist Talk
-
Food & DrinkSeafood Sundays
-
Concerts & Live Music Film Talks & ReadingsIsang Yun: 100 years
-
Meeting Politics & Activism WorkshopsTheses for the Future
-
Concerts & Live MusicLollapalooza Berlin
-
Monday
-
Talks & ReadingsILB: Okky Madasari Book Launch
-
Art & Exhibitions Talks & ReadingsBook launch: A Field Guide to the Snowden Files
-
Talks & ReadingsILB: Petina Gappah
-
Talks & ReadingsILB: Stefan Hertmans Reading
Tuesday
-
Art & Exhibitions Politics & ActivismSignals - An Exhibition of the Snowden Files in Art, Media and Archives
-
-
Concerts & Live Music Film Talks & ReadingsIsang Yun: 100 years
-
Concerts & Live MusicSisters of Mercy
-
Wednesday
-
Art & ExhibitionsOPENING! Harun Farocki: A Retrospective
-
Art & Exhibitions Festivals & FairsBerlin Art Week
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicClara Schumann
-
Theater & DanceMagdalena International Festival of the Oppressed
-
Art & ExhibitionsOPENING! Willem de Rooij: Whiteout
-
Theater & DanceFuck the Facts
-
Concerts & Live MusicJon Kenzie
-
Art & Exhibitions Politics & ActivismSignals - An Exhibition of the Snowden Files in Art, Media and Archives
-
Interestingly, FSV Adolf Koch didn't die or merge with another club. They found new members and est
BerlinNaturist | The great cover-up: Is FKK dying out?
Learn the German language or get the frak outta here. It's as simple as that when you want to live
Max | Seymour Gris: Too much English in Berlin, Herr Spahn?
Yea, let's just close Tegel and frak up Schönefeld and its inhabitants even more, right?! Oh look,
Max | Seymour Gris: Tegel's gotta close!
Well, that's rather dismissive and glib, isn't it, Hans? This is probably more interesting than mor
Seymour | Tanz im August: O bella ciao, bella ciao
And to think people say there are too many vacuous people in Berlin with nothing to do.
Hans Orff | Tanz im August: O bella ciao, bella ciao