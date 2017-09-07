ILB: Stefan Hertmans Reading

Following the success of his docu-fictive novel Oorlog en Terpentijn (War and Turpentine), named one of the 10 best books of 2016 by the New York Times, Flemish writer Stefan Hertmans has produced something equally distinct in De Bekeerlinge. An English translation is in the pipeline but if you want a head-start, catch Hertmans presenting the German translation Die Fremde.