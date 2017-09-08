ILB: Yasmina Reza

Google Calendar - ILB: Yasmina Reza - 2017-09-16 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ILB: Yasmina Reza - 2017-09-16 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ILB: Yasmina Reza - 2017-09-16 20:00:00 iCalendar - ILB: Yasmina Reza - 2017-09-16 20:00:00

Haus der Berliner Festspiele Schaperstraße 24, 10719 Berlin

by

Lauded French author and playwright Yasmina Reza closes the festival with a presentation of her latest novel Babylon (winner of the 2016 Prix Renaudot), in which a late middle-aged woman attends a seemingly innocuous birthday celebration that opens the floodgates of memory.

Info
Haus der Berliner Festspiele Schaperstraße 24, 10719 Berlin View Map
Talks & Readings
Google Calendar - ILB: Yasmina Reza - 2017-09-16 20:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - ILB: Yasmina Reza - 2017-09-16 20:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - ILB: Yasmina Reza - 2017-09-16 20:00:00 iCalendar - ILB: Yasmina Reza - 2017-09-16 20:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Friday

September 8, 2017

Saturday

September 9, 2017

  • Concerts & Live Music Parties & Clubs

    Funkhaus

Sunday

September 10, 2017

Monday

September 11, 2017

Tuesday

September 12, 2017

Wednesday

September 13, 2017

Thursday

September 14, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

fluxfm
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said
Exberliner Xmas subscription