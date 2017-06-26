Immersion: Limits of Knowing

Martin-Gropius-Bau Niederkirchnerstraße 7, 10963 Berlin

 As part of the Berliner Festspiele’s immersive theatre programme, the Martin-Gropius-Bau hosts a month of installations and performances by the likes of Mona el Gammal and Rimini Protokoll.

Martin-Gropius-Bau Niederkirchnerstraße 7, 10963 Berlin
