IMPRO Festival

to Google Calendar - IMPRO Festival - 2017-03-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - IMPRO Festival - 2017-03-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - IMPRO Festival - 2017-03-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - IMPRO Festival - 2017-03-22 00:00:00

English Theatre Berlin Fidicinstrasse 40, 10965 Berlin

by

For its second half, the two-week English-language improv theatre fest switches over from Mehringhof-Theater to the English Theatre Berlin as featured troupe Orcas Island Project examines death in experimental play Afterlife. 

Info

English Theatre Berlin Fidicinstrasse 40, 10965 Berlin View Map

Theater & Dance

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - IMPRO Festival - 2017-03-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - IMPRO Festival - 2017-03-22 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - IMPRO Festival - 2017-03-22 00:00:00 iCalendar - IMPRO Festival - 2017-03-22 00:00:00

Tags

by

OV search engine

In cooperation with critic.de

Berlin Events Calendar

Saturday

February 25, 2017

Sunday

February 26, 2017

Monday

February 27, 2017

Tuesday

February 28, 2017

Wednesday

March 1, 2017

Thursday

March 2, 2017

Friday

March 3, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

hellofresh
Letters to the editor

WATCH THIS

What's being said

Where to go

Exberliner Xmas subscription